Mining clapback over Minister’s ‘piss weak’ rant

MINING companies have privately cheered on Resources Minister Matt Canavan for labelling a firm "weak as piss" for bowing to climate activists and cutting ties with Adani.

In a shift in the debate, Senator Canavan yesterday called on businesses to be shamed for walking away from resources over concerns they could be targeted by activists.

Speaking at the Global Maintenance Upper Spencer Gulf Conference in Adelaide today, Senator Canavan blasted the engineering company Aurecon for its decision to cut ties with Adani.

The Courier-Mail revealed yesterday Aurecon, which has eight offices across Queensland, it would sever ties with the Indian giant in the wake of being targeted by climate change activists.

Adani protesters in Brisbane in July. Picture: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Aurecon worked on the original development of Abbot Point coal terminal during the early 1980s as well as several major expansions of the port before it was purchased by Adani almost a decade ago.

"Aurecon's announcement is weak as piss and a load of rubbish. Aurecon...say they are making the decision for reasons of "sustainability".

"But if that is the case why they are only withdrawing services from Adani including not helping them build a solar farm here in Whyalla.

"And they are apparently still providing services to the coal industry."

Senator Canavan had this message for the global firm: "Don't treat us like mugs. Aurecon aren't making the decision because they are concerned about the environment, they are doing it because they are letting a few bullies who blockade their office dictate what they do.

"Basically they are a bunch of bedwetters and I don't know how anyone who works for Aurecon can hold their head up high with any kind of pride after such a weak willed decision.

"The mining sector needs to shun and shame companies like Aurecon who are clearly only fair weather friends.

"They're clearly happy to take the profits from the industry when things are easy good but at first sniff of grapeshot they run for the hills. Why would anyone want to do business with people who act like that?"

Locals and pro-Adani supporters spill on to the street to protest against anti-Adani environment activists as they arrive by convoy on April 27, 2019 in Clermont. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Privately, mining companies cheered Senator Canavan for calling out "softer" players.

Queensland Resources Council boss Ian Macfarlane said all businesses and CEOs should stand up to defend opportunities in the sector.

"It's disappointing to see any business give in to bullying tactics from activists, many of who are acting illegally to disrupt lives and businesses,'' Mr Macfarlane said.

Aurecon did not respond yesterday.