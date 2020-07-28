Mining giants make moves toward renewable energy

HYDROGEN could soon be used to power the haul fleet at one of Anglo American’s open-pit coal mines in Queensland.

The mining giant has been included in Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty Limited short-listed application for the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s $70 million funding round.

The Mining Hub reported the company is considering a similar approach in Queensland to one being developed at its Mogalakwena mine in South Africa.

The project involves the creation of a new fuel cell electric vehicle, which would be the world’s largest hydrogen powered mine truck, and would be powered by hydrogen generation.

Anglo American has two open-pit coal mines in Queensland – Dawson mine near Moura and Capcoal mine near Middlemount.

BHP Billiton Nickel West was also one of the seven short-listed applicants invited to submit a full application for the next stage.

In April, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency opened the $70 million Renewable Hydrogen Deployment Funding Round to help fast track the development of renewable hydrogen in Australia.

The funding round is expected to play a significant role in supporting commercial-scale deployments of renewable hydrogen in Australia.

The agency aims to support two or more of the short-listed large scale renewable hydrogen projects.

Each project would need to be powered by renewable electricity, either directly or through a contracting approach.

The agency’s chief executive Darren Miller said its ultimate goal was to bring the price of renewable hydrogen down to be competitive with other forms of energy.

“A thriving renewable hydrogen production sector will not only help our heavy industry and transport sectors to reduce emissions, but will provide the platform for Australia to export renewable energy and reduce emissions beyond our borders,” he said.

Applicants invited to the full application stage have until January 2021 to prepare their applications.

Preferred projects will be chosen by mid 2021 and start construction in 2022.