Mining giant’s mega Queensland recruitment drive

MINING giant BHP has announced it will hire an extra 1500 people – including up to 1000 across Queensland – to support its Australian workforce.

The 1500 jobs will be offered as six-month contracts and cover a range of skills needed by BHP operations in the short-term.

The miner said the jobs would bolster its existing workforce during this difficult time.

The roles will include machinery and production operators, truck and ancillary equipment drivers, excavator operators, diesel mechanics boilermakers, trades assistants, electricians, cleaners and warehousing roles.

They will be spread across BHP’s coal, iron ore and copper operations in Queensland, WA, NSW and SA.

The jobs will be offered through existing labour hire partners and BHP contracts in each state.

Following the initial six-month contract, BHP will look to offer permanent roles for some of these jobs.

BHP acting minerals Australia president Edgar Basto said supporting its people, communities and partners, safely, was the highest priority.

“As part of BHP’s social distancing measures we are introducing more small teams with critical skills to work dynamically across different shifts,” he said.

“The government has said that the resources industry is vital in Australia’s response to the global pandemic.

“We are stepping up and providing jobs and contracts. Our suppliers, large and small, play a critical role in supporting our operations.”