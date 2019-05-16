NEW JOBS: Mine near Bowen announces expansion plans

More than 80 new jobs are set to be created at Mount Carlton gold mine.

THE expansion of a Mount Carlton gold mine will result in up to 81 potential new jobs for the region.

The Evolution Mining operated Mount Carlton mine is located northwest of Bowen and has been an active open cut gold mine since 2012.

However, it is set to expand, opening up job opportunities at the mine.

Contractor Redpath Mining is calling for applicants in different roles including shift supervisors, truck operators, diesel fitters, heavy machinery operators and administrative assistants (among other roles).

The site currently employs about 150 employees who are bussed in from the region including Bowen, Ayr and Townsville.

Mount Carlton general manager Anton Kruger said that the expansion of the mine was signed off in October 2018 with the Evolution Mining Board approving the development and construction of the mine.

"Evolution awarded an underground mining services contract to Redpath Australia for the development, construction and production of the underground mine," Mr Kruger said.

He said that the construction of the mine will begin this month with the intention of having developmental activities planned to commence in August of this year.

Mr Kruger said that Evolution Mining were excited to work with areas like Bowen to not only provide new jobs but also contribute to the local community.

"The development of the underground mine resulted in the creation of approximately 81 new employment opportunities in a range of positions," Mr Kruger said.

"We are eager to continue to work with and contribute to local communities including Townsville, Ayr, Bowen and surrounds through establishment of the new Mt Carlton underground mine."

Evolution Mining worked closely in the past in communities such as Mount Carlton where they have ran initiatives to assist the local community.

These have included working with the traditional Birriah people to create a freight business for them to eventually fully own and operate.

Birriah Freight currently operates between Bowen, Townsville and Mount Carlton.

The organisation also contributed to local schools in the Mount Carlton area, something they are excited to do in the Bowen region.

The mine currently has a production capacity of 840 kilotonne per annum. The ore at the mine is drilled, blasted and hauled from an open pit with a fleet of dump trucks before being placed into a crusher.

Concentrate is then trucked from Mt Carlton to Townsville, and shipped to smelters in China.