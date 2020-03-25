Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIFO workers arrive and depart from an airport terminal.
FIFO workers arrive and depart from an airport terminal.
Employment

Mining region calls for local workforce amid COVID-19 spread

Melanie Whiting
25th Mar 2020 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland mining community leader has called on industry and government to secure a local mining workforce model amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the model would reduce the risk of the virus being introduced to the region from FIFO workers commuting via planes and through airports.

It comes after resource giants participated in a high-level telephone hook-up with the Federal Government amid fears of an industry shutdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

As the economic fallout continues, Cr Baker said a local mining workforce in the Isaac region would underpin Australia's ability to weather this storm.

"We are not calling on industry to shut down, as the Prime Minister said everyone who has a job at this point in time is an essential worker, she said.

"We want to keep the mining industry going, and people to keep their jobs.

"Decisions made today will directly impact our ability to recover from this disaster impacting every Australian."

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker.
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker.

Cr Baker urged mining companies to shift their workforce model away from reliance on FIFO and non-resident workers and instead take advantage of existing accommodation resources.

"General public accommodation is limited however this is not the same for mining companies," she said.

"Be it camps, dongas, duplexes, houses there's many options available to the mining companies to use the resources they already have on their books. It's up to them to make this work.

"Get these essential workers to the region now, screen and assess their health to ensure safety and house them into the existing industry accommodation."

The Isaac region contributed a lion's share of the state's $4.8 billion coal mining royalties in the 2018-19 financial year.

More Stories

coronavirus fifo workers isaac regional council mining news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News An alarming explosion of coronavirus cases has forced the government to shut down more non-essential sectors, while Qld shuts its border.

        ‘Now is not the time to fracture’

        premium_icon ‘Now is not the time to fracture’

        News Tourism Whitsundays is calling for the community to support each other while...

        Candidate responds to claims of polling booth police visit

        premium_icon Candidate responds to claims of polling booth police visit

        News There was speculation police had to be called to an early voting centre last week.

        Virus won’t stop planning for popular Airlie event

        premium_icon Virus won’t stop planning for popular Airlie event

        Music The organiser knows there is uncertainty ahead, but he wants to give Airlie Beach...