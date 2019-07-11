Mining restarts at North Queensland coal mine after 20m fall

RESTART: operations have recommenced at a North Queensland coal mine where a worker fell 20m.

OPERATIONS have resumed at a North Queensland coal mine where a worker fell about 20 metres in an incident on Sunday.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the man aged in his 50s, who was airlifted to hospital after the incident at the Glencore Collinsville Coal Mine, remained in a serious but stable condition on Thursday.

In a statement, a Glencore spokesman said coal production resumed at the site on Wednesday night.

"While restrictions applied only to the coal preparation plant where the accident occurred, all mining activity across the site was suspended from the time of the accident until last (Wednesday) night,” the spokesman said.

"This ensured that all employees participated in discussions about safety and had the opportunity to provide feedback.”

Glencore has declined to release the age and locality of the injured man, who is understood to have suffered back and pelvic injuries from the fall.

It also declined to answer questions from the Daily Mercury about what steps it was taking to ensure worker safety.

An investigation into the incident is underway and the Queensland Mines Inspectorate has been notified.

Work has also recommenced at Baralaba North Coal Mine, four days after the tragic death of miner Jack Gerdes

Work at the Baralaba site had been halted since the 27-year-old's death on Sunday, July 7.

The LNP has now called for a bi-partisan Parliamentary Inquiry into mine safety to examine the six mining deaths in Queensland mines in the past 12 months.

On Wednesday, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said she had not ruled out backing the inquiry after Opposition leader Deb Frecklington wrote a letter calling for her support.

Shadow Mines Minister Dale Last said any legislative changes around mine safety would need to be probed in the parliament.

"A Parliamentary Inquiry will fast-track this process,” Mr Last said.

"The LNP are calling on Labor to put politics aside and support a Parliamentary Inquiry.”