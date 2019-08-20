Mining towns benefit from Qantas investment

QANTAS is investing $10million into bigger discounts for regional airports, making it cheaper to fly to remote areas.

Moranbah and Blackall are among 16 towns across Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia expected to benefit from the investment.

Today the airline will announce Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Karratha and Kalgoorlie will immediately benefit from discounted flights, with airports and local councils in those areas already on board.

Bigger discounts will now apply to fares booked during busy periods and at the last minute, so the maximum residents will pay will be about $400 per sector when booking return journeys.

Qantas is in consultation with airports and councils in Moranbah, Roma, Charle-ville, Broome, Port Hedland, Newman, Paraburdoo, Alice Springs and Yulara.

Qantas Domestic CEO Andrew David said the national carrier was responding to direct feedback from residents in regional Australia about accessing more affordable air travel.

"We have been out to visit regional communities to listen to their concerns and those raised through the Senate Inquiry into regional airfares, and we are responding," Mr David said.

"The existing discount program is proving to be extremely popular but some residents have told us that when they need to travel during peak travel periods or at the last minute, for things like funerals or urgent medical appointments, they end up booking our highest fare."

Book flights through the qantas.com/residentfares to take advantage of the resident offers.