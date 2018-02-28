Minion film extravaganza

TWILIGHT MOVIE: Despicable Me Three will be screened in a movie night at the Reef Gateway Hotel, after an afternoon of family fun.

MINIONS will invade the Whitsundays at the Reef Gateway for a family fun day that will end in a screening of Despicable Me 3.

On Saturday, April 14, the carpark of the much loved venue will be transformed into a Dreamworks dreamland, with yellow and blue as far as the eye can see.

During the day there will be plenty of family fun, while the night will take a more laid back approach.

A bouncy castle will keep the kids entertained for a while.

Once they tire of bouncing off the walls, an impressive inflatable waterslide will keep them entertained for the rest of the day.

This will allow adults to kick back and enjoy the spoils at the bar and bistro.

But you can get in on the fun too as the waterslide will have even the biggest kids wanting a go.

Bathers and towels are highly recommended for this family outing.

By the time the little minions are all worn out, manager Mark Williams has promised to screen Despicable Me 3 on a gigantic inflatable movie screen under the stars.

Remember to bring your own chair or beanbag.

It has been rumoured that The Reef will be providing free popcorn.

If that isn't enough to convince you to come down, there will be a real life minion dropping by to say hello to fans.

There is no need to book but, if you want the best seat in the house, you better bring it and park-up early.

As always, The Reef's kitchen will be cooking up hearty feeds for all appetites.

The perfect day or afternoon for the whole family will be delivered, with no need to go home to refuel.

Be sure to pencil this one into your social calendar.

MOVIE NIGHT

WHEN: Saturday, April 14, Activities 2pm onwards with movie 7-9pm

WHAT: Family movie night

WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel, Cannonvale

COST: Free