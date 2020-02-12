Minister collapses in parliament

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester collapsed in parliament this morning. Picture: AAP

Government minister Darren Chester has been taken to hospital after collapsing in Parliament House in Canberra this morning.

Mr Chester, the Minister for Veterans' Affairs and National Party MP for East Gippsland in Victoria, was in the chamber when he began to feel unwell, his office told news.com.au.

The 52-year-old could be seen bowing his hand and wringing his hands, before he stood to leave.

He collapsed and was assisted by fellow politicians who are also trained doctors and Parliament House staff.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester says he feels fine but will undergo tests in hospital. Picture: AAP

Mr Chester quickly took to Twitter to address the situation, joking that "rumours of my demise have been exaggerated".

"Thanks everyone for their kind messages of concern and the bipartisan medical team of MPs, Parliament staff and colleagues who've rallied to check on my welfare," he wrote.

"I feel fine and just going to have a few tests done."

The incident occurred while Prime Minister Scott Morrison was delivering a speech.

Liberal MP Katie Allen and Labor's Michael Freelander were the politicians who rushed to his assistance.