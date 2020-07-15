Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Peter Dutton’s visit to Cape York sparks virus fears

by Peter Carruthers
15th Jul 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECENT visit by holidaying Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to Cape York has amplified fears of COVID-19 infecting vulnerable Indigenous communities.

Mr Dutton and his family, in a convoy of Landcruisers, was spotted this week at Punsand Bay and Bamaga.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Owner of the Croc Tent Dale Mears said he had to deny some of Mr Dutton's party entry to the souvenir shop 17km south of the Tip due to social distancing regulations.

Since the opening of the Northern Peninsula Area to all except Victorian travellers the community had been hyper vigilant about the potential coronavirus infection.

"There is still a lot of very nervous people in the community," he said.

If a Victorian second COVID wave was mirrored in FNQ Mr Mears expected visitors to be again locked out of the Cape.

"I am pretty confident as soon as we get a threat at the doorstep they will close it up again," he said.

Mr Dutton said he made it to the Tip with his dad for his 75th birthday with 11 of his grandchildren and six adults.

"Which has made (the trip) a really memorable family time," he said.

"We've had a great trip … and we've met some amazing people on the way."

More Stories

editors picks peter dutton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man warned he’s on ‘thin ice’ after 1kg MDMA find

        premium_icon Man warned he’s on ‘thin ice’ after 1kg MDMA find

        Crime Cannonvale man asks for his freedom and says he plans to contest the charges against him.

        Countdown on: Muddies to compete on Bowen turf within days

        premium_icon Countdown on: Muddies to compete on Bowen turf within days

        News The long-awaited return of rugby union is now just around the corner

        • 15th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
        Woman taken to Prossie Hospital after winter snake bite

        premium_icon Woman taken to Prossie Hospital after winter snake bite

        News Paramedics were called to a private property after the night-time bite.

        Why the rush is on to secure a property in paradise

        premium_icon Why the rush is on to secure a property in paradise

        Property Ray White Whitsunday received more than 500 property inquires and 188 applications...