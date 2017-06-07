Minister 'probed' for the funding answers

TRIP: Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox went to Canberra last week to argue the case for the Whitsundays.

ALL three levels of government need to work together to secure the best post-cyclone outcome for the Whitsundays.

This is the message taken to Canberra by Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox last week.

Mayor Willcox said the purpose of the trip was to ensure Federal Minister for Justice Michael Keenan understood what the Whitsundays needed and had all the relevant recovery funding documentation.

"We did probe him for some answers but he said he hadn't had enough time to review the documentation yet, he said he would do it as soon as possible," he said.

"I'm not sure if we will get everything we asked for, but tropical Cyclone Debbie crossed through the Whitsunday region, so we should have the priority as we are the largest impacted region."

Mayor Willcox said Category D funding for Shute Harbour was one of the highest priorities as it was "basically inoperable".

Dawson MP George Christensen said the Whitsundays needed to obtain the "lion's share" of Category D and NDRAA funding, but some of the funding applications put forward by the State Government fell short of "eligibility requirements".

"There was some word on the fact that NDRAA funding doesn't cover the construction of new infrastructure," he said.

"If it has been greatly affected by the cyclone in terms of what has been damaged then we might fund something new around that but there would have to be a pretty clear link."

He said an application for the Whitsunday Coast Airport would struggle to meet the requirements due to minimal damage as a result of the cyclone.

Mr Christensen said he had been in discussions with MPs in affected areas about pushing for further funding outside the NDRAA process for infrastructure renewal.