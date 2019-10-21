Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CARMICHAEL MINE: There have been claims the project will face significant financial roadblocks.
CARMICHAEL MINE: There have been claims the project will face significant financial roadblocks.
Politics

Minister quizzed on impact of Adani for future mines

Melanie Whiting
21st Oct 2019 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham says he cannot comment on the accuracy of reports claiming "apparent impacts" of Adani's Carmichael mine and rail project on future mines in the state.

Dr Lynham was responding to a question on notice from the Greens' Maiwar MP Michael Berkman in State Parliament.

Mr Berkman had asked whether the State Government had conducted any modelling into the impact of the Carmichael project on the profitability of other mines and mine jobs in the state, and what impact the modelling suggested.

For months, controversial miner Adani has been dogged by claims the Carmichael mine will face significant financial roadblocks.

In June, The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Wood Mackenzie thermal coal analyst Rory Simington as saying other mines hoping to break into the Galilee Basin would have dimmer prospects than Adani.

"We think a fair bit of infrastructure is needed for a second player to come in there, which is going to discourage people," Mr Simington said.

Dr Lynham said the State Government supported the sustainable development of the Galilee Basin for jobs and growth.

"Any mining project in Queensland is assessed and conditioned with the best interests of the sector and state in mind," he said.

"This government has been clear that Adani's Carmichael coal mine and rail project should be commercially viable in its own right without financial assistance from the government.

"Under the Co-Ordinator General's procedures for 'co-ordinated projects' under the State Development and Public Works Organisation Act 1971, a number of studies were conducted for the project, including an economic assessment associated with the environmental impact statement by GHD in 2012."

More Stories

adani carmichael mine dr anthony lynham editors picks michael berkman profitability qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Off beaten track: Door opens for rural tourism opportunities

    premium_icon Off beaten track: Door opens for rural tourism opportunities

    Council News Council proposes changes to make it easier for business to maximise the great outdoors.

    Whitsundays couple to live 'dream life' after huge lotto win

    premium_icon Whitsundays couple to live 'dream life' after huge lotto win

    News Here's where the new multi-millionaires bought their winning ticket.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    News In an unprecedented move, newspapers across the country are running covers...