Minister says Clipper Carnival a boost to the region

TOURISM Industry Development Minister Kate Jones has revealed the Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival injected around $2 million into the local economy.

Ms Jones said the event held in January generated almost 8800 visitor nights from attendees outside the region.

"The event not only attracted visitors to the region, but encouraged participants to extend their stay and explore this beautiful region,” Ms Jones said.

"The Whitsunday's Clipper Race Carnival showcased some of best of the Whitsundays region from long lunches on spectacular Whitehaven Beach to a Rodeo by the Reef in Bowen.

"The event further cemented the region's reputation as one of the world's premier sailing destinations and lured nature lovers from around the globe to the World Heritage Listed Great Barrier Reef.

"The report commissioned by Tourism and Events Queensland revealed the event injected $2 million into the local economy, once again showcasing the positive effect events can have on a local community and economy.”

Ms Jones said just a year after Cyclone Debbie ravaged the region, events like this are key to boosting the local economy, supporting local tourism operators and promoting the beautiful Whitsunday region.

"Tourism is a vital industry for the Whitsundays, worth $524 million to the local economy and supporting around 4,500 local jobs - almost one quarter of employment in the region.

"Through TEQ, the Palaszczuk Government is continuing to support Tourism Whitsundays to market and promote this region.

The Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival was staged over two weeks in January 2018 to celebrate the arrival of Clipper yachts on their final stop of the Australian leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.