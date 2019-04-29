Aussie golfer surges to No.2 on back of huge win

Australia's Minjee Lee will rise to No.2 in the world after her victory at the LA Open in California over the best women's players in golf.

Lee's superb four-shot victory on Sunday for her fifth LPGA title on the elite stage was over a field boasting nine of the top 10 players in the world.

She finished in style with a fine birdie putt from more than 4m on the par three final hole.

The Perth product will jump from No. 4 to No. 2 with this victory with only Korea's 2018 Australian Women's Open champion Jin Young Ko now ahead of her.

Minjee Lee turned her one shot lead into a four shot one by the end of the LA Open. Picture: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Lee, 22, entered the final round at the Wilshire Country Club with a one-shot lead and played steadily to trump the all-star field.

A bogey on the 11th was her single stutter in a final round of 68 with four birdies.

Lee (66-69-67-68) reached 14-under-par to claim her first title since last year's Volvik Championship and showed aplomb on the tricky greens.

It was a show of composure from Lee who had quickly put behind her the ugly triple bogey early in her third round to still shoot 67.

Even at her tender age, Lee is in her fifth season on the LPGA Tour where she has built a reputation for consistent high performance.

The former world No. 1 amateur is a lock to compete at her second Olympics in Tokyo next year.

Fellow Aussie Hannah Green (65-73-71-71) had a single birdie in her final round for her best finish (tied 14th) in the US this year.

She was in a throng of Lee's peers who doused her with water on the final green to get celebrations rolling.