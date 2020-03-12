Miracle boy survives ‘unimaginable’ gum tree fall

MIRACLE BOY: Jaxon Baxter, 4, is in hospital after a large gum tree fell on him in his Sunshine Coast backyard on Sunday.

A "STRONG little warrior" is facing weeks in hospital after a large gum tree fell on him while he was playing in his Sunshine Coast backyard.

On Sunday, four-year-old Jaxon Baxter was in his backyard when his father, Jason, heard the crack of a branch breaking and a "loud thud" as it hit the ground.

He then saw something "unimaginable" - the tree had hit his son, trapping him underneath.

Mr Baxter managed to free Jaxon from under the tree, and he was later rushed to hospital with a fractured skull, broken shoulder and punctured lung.

It's estimated Jaxon will have to stay in hospital in Brisbane, an hour-and-a-half away from home, for weeks.

Mr Baxter, Jaxon's mum, Ash and big sister, Ava, have been at his bedside since Sunday as their "lucky little boy" recovers.

The gum tree trapped Jaxon underneath when it came down in the backyard. Photo: Jason Baxter

Mr and Mrs Baxter are unable to work during the "horrendous" time, putting extra financial pressure on the family.

Mr Baxter's employer, Stephen McDougall, has set up a GoFundMe to raise much-needed funds to help the family in Jaxon's recovery.

"We hope the power of the Aussie spirit and generosity will bring some comfort and relief to these guys, and ask that you please dig deep," he said.

"Any amount, big or small, that you can donate would be so greatly appreciated and mean a little less worry for this lovely family."

The fundraiser, which was set up on Wednesday, has already raised more than $6500.

Mr Baxter said Jaxon was in lots of pain and had a long road ahead of him, but he was showing amazing progress.

"He is one very lucky little boy," he said.

The family is also looking to replace a Vuly trampoline which was destroyed when the gum tree came down, as a way to surprise Jaxon when he returns home.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.