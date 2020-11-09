MIRACLE MAN: Coast crash victim lives to front court

THE horrific list of injuries suffered by Zachary Jayde King after he crashed his motorbike while drunk with no helmet on, details how lucky he is to be alive.

The 22-year-old was riding a 125cc motorbike on Matthew Flinders Drv, Cooee Bay, on the night of June 22, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and crashed into a tree.

So severely was King injured that he was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and he has no recollection of the incident.

He subsequently had his kidney and spleen removed.

Both of his lungs collapsed and he suffered broken ribs, some of which were removed.

Part of King's bowel had to be taken out and he also suffered a ruptured aorta which required the insertion of a stent.

He will be on antibiotics and aspirin for the rest of his life because of the removal of his spleen and the stent.

King also has a stoma bag for the next six to 12 months.

It is hoped that further surgery will eventually allow for the removal of that bag, and facilitate the reconnection of his bowel.

After the crash, King spent two-and-a-half months in hospital and had to learn to walk again.

His rehabilitation is ongoing.

Last Thursday, King pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drink-driving, unlicensed driving, failing to wear a helmet, and driving while unregistered and uninsured.

His lawyer said while King had no memory of the crash, he acknowledged that he had "clearly made a stupid decision."

"It is one that he will live with for the rest of his life," the solicitor said.

The court heard that after King was taken to hospital, a blood sample confirmed a blood alcohol reading of 0.143.

It was told that King was the holder of a learner's permit for a C-class vehicle only, and had never held a motorbike licence.

He had no previous criminal history.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn told King it was fortunate that no-one else was injured in the crash.

Mr Milburn accepted that King's actions on the night of the crash were out of character after reading references tendered to the court which spoke highly of him.

King was fined $1350 for all offences and disqualified from driving for eight months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

'What a waste': Yeppoon man racks up $9k in SPER fines

Yeppoon driver on meth, ecstasy caught at servo

'Cowardly' attacker escapes jail due to brother's sentence