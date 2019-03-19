Menu
WELL VERSED: Retiree Frank Clissold claims to have experienced a miracle, two years after being struck by lightning. Dominic Elsome
Offbeat

Struck by lightning, Frank says his recovery is a miracle

Dominic Elsome
by
19th Mar 2019 12:03 PM
A GATTON retiree claims to have experienced a miracle, two years after being struck by lightning.

Frank Clissold was clearing his gutter during a storm in February 2017 when he believes lightning struck his home, shocking him in the process.

Mr Clissold said he remembered being engulfed in a "blue gel", which he later found out was likely the electrical flash from the strike.

In the two years since the incident, Mr Clissold said he had struggled with the aftermath.

"It just turned my life upside down," he said.

"I virtually couldn't talk, I couldn't answer a phone, I couldn't walk properly."

But earlier this month, he came across a bible verse that resonated with him - Jeremiah 30:17.

"It says, 'I shall restore thy health and heal thy injuries, thus said the lord,'" he said.

After reading the verse, Mr Clissold said he felt inspired to try and walk to the end of his street, a feat that wouldn't have been possible before.

At first he struggled and after going just a few metres decided to turn around.

That was when he said the miracle occurred.

As he turned around his legs simply started to function normally again and he found he had regained his ability to talk properly.

Mr Clissold said he felt 10 years younger and didn't believe it was a case of mind over matter.

"I think that verse had a lot to do with it and what it said to me," he said.

"It's an absolute miracle. It's a Gatton miracle."

Mr Clissold hasn't set any goals for himself since regaining his old self but he has rediscovered one of his favourite activities, polishing opals, which believes wouldn't have been possible a month ago.

editors picks faith frank clissold gatton lightning strike lockyer valley miracle
Ipswich Queensland Times

