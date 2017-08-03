Misleading Centrelink

Samantha Theadora Kissier was overpaid more than $35,000 from Centrelink.

FAILING to take notice of a Centrelink email drawing attention to overpayments led a Proserpine Nursing Home staffer to jail.

Samantha Theadora Kissier, 38, pleaded guilty in the Proserpine Magistrates Court to obtaining financial advantage after making 66 false income reports to Centrelink.

Federal prosecutor Aimee Knott said Kissier was overpaid $35,015.53 during a reporting period from December 2012 to September 28, 2016.

She said Kissier failed to report any income between September 4 to December 10, 2014, despite her employment.

The under-reporting was picked up after a participation interview on February 8, 2016.

Kissier was sent an email on May 4, 2016 drawing further attention to overpayments but continued to under-report.

Jenine Kiley from the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander Legal Service (ATSILS) represented Kissier and said she went through a difficult time raising two children, one of whom was autistic.

"(Kissier) makes no excuse for her behaviour, she is remorseful and can't give an explanation as to why she did this,” she said.

"She is hopeful to continue to work and repay everything.”

Kissier has repaid $3200 of the balance through $100 fortnightly payments.

Magistrate Simon Young said the fact Kissier was made aware of the overpayments had compounded the matter.

Kissier was sentenced to six months imprisonment and required to serve two months before her release on September 30, 2017. She was also put on a two-year good behaviour bond.