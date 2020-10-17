Miss Qld bikini bashed, robbed by partner’s ex

A three-time Miss Queensland Bikini winner was bashed and later robbed of her Gucci jewellery by her partner's jaded ex-lover.

Model turned successful Noosa businesswoman Melissa Donnelly said she'd never heard of Betina Cia de Souza Silva until she opened her front door one day and was attacked by her.

Melissa Donnelly was assaulted by Betina Cia de Souza Silva. Picture: Instagram

Two months later Cia de Souza Silva, 25, was back at the home knocking off high-end jewellery.

The Brazilian national this week appeared in court for the burglary which heard Ms Donnelly and her partner returned from a weekend away in March 2019 to find their Sunshine Beach home had been broken into.

Betina Cia de Souza Silva was fined $500 for enter premise and fraud after breaking into Melissa Donnelly’s home and stealing jewellery. Picture: Instagram

Police Prosecutor Maria Gittins said the couple discovered a gold Gucci wrist watch, gold linked chain, a gold diamond ring and a gold diamond tennis bracelet had been taken.

CCTV, which was installed only after Cia de Souza Silva assaulted Ms Donnelly in January, showed the defendant breaking into the house.

Betina Cia de Souza Silva was fined $500 for enter premise and fraud after breaking into Melissa Donnelly’s home and stealing jewellery. Picture: Instagram,

The court heard Cia de Souza Silva sold the Gucci watch and diamond ring to Cash Converters in Indooroopilly for $125.

As a result she was charged with enter premises and fraud.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in Brisbane Magistrates Court. A charge of receiving tainted property was dropped.

Her lawyer James Wallace said his client had previously been in a relationship with Ms Donnelley's partner but it ended badly.

Melissa Donnelly. Picture: Instagram

She entered the apartment to recover some items that had been left there from the previous relationship, he said.

"Of course she had no right to enter the dwelling and she then helped herself," he said.

"But it's not quite your classical burglary matter."

Betina Cia de Souza Silva. Picture: Instagram,

The court heard she had a previous conviction for assault occasioning bodily harm to Ms Donnelly which saw her sentenced with probation in February.

Ms Donnelly told The Courier-Mail she now felt anxious every day.

"I'm constantly on edge," she said.

"She turned up at my door … I had no idea who she was."

"I don't know why she needed to attack me, why she needed to take my jewellery".

Ms Donnelly said the stolen jewellery was worth $10,000.

Magistrate Steve Courtney fined Cia de Souza Silva $500. He made a compensation order for $1500, which the court heard was the value of the unrecovered items.

A conviction was not recorded.

Originally published as Miss Qld bikini bashed, robbed by partner's ex