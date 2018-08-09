Missed date ends in jail

AMANDA Lee Clark spent 34 days in prison after being arrested for failing to appear in court to answer shoplifting and drink driving charges.

Appearing by videolink in Proserpine Magistrates Court, the Bowen woman pleaded not guilty to drink driving but guilty to the stealing and failure to appear charges after she failed to pay for $16.85 in fuel from the Cannonvale Coles Express service station on July 2.

Clarke was convicted and not further punished for the fuel in lieu of her time served.

She was ordered to pay restitution.