MISSING: 5ft kangaroo mailbox, owners seek safe return

THE humble mailbox is not usually targeted by thieves, but a one-of-a-kind wooden kangaroo piqued someone's interest and vanished in the night from its perch on Zabel Rd, Lockrose.

On Easter morning, when Chris and Marie Hyland noticed their kangaroo letterbox had been stolen from their home on Zabel Rd, Lockrose, they checked with neighbours to see if anyone saw anything.

"It was stolen at 1.40am - all the neighbours told us the dogs went off and one neighbour saw a white ute," Chris said.

"Another neighbour saw a gentleman in a white T-shirt running towards the letterbox. She heard a big bang and saw them loading it into a ute."

Several of the neighbours said they heard a noisy car and although most couldn't get a good look at the vehicle, they could see it was a ute.

The letterbox, known affectionately by the family as Jillaroo, or Jill for short, was custom made in Tasmania.

At five foot high, it stands taller than many schoolchildren.

"We bought it about two years ago from a fellow who does wood sculpting in Tasmania," Chris said.

"It's all done with a chainsaw and it's a one of a kind - he made it especially for us."

STOLEN: An iconic letterbox was stolen from a Lockrose home before sunrise on Easter morning.

In Tasmania on holiday, Chris and Marie were impressed with the woodcrafter's work and asked him to make them a kangaroo letterbox.

"We described what we wanted, and it took him a couple of weeks, but by the time we were ready to go home, we picked it up," Chris said.

"He hadn't done kangaroos before but he made this one up and we were very impressed."

They strapped Jillaroo into the back of their Suzuki and set off for Queensland.

The eye-catching letterbox became a talking point in their neighbourhood.

"A lot of the neighbours talk about it and show it to their grandchildren," Chris said.

"Our family is very upset - my grandchildren liked looking at it and checking the mail."

SEARCHING: Marie and Chris Hyland are devastated their iconic letterbox is missing and are trying to track it down.

Reports of a suspicious white ute have been doing the rounds in the Lockrose and Regency Downs communities for more than a year now.

Chris said, based on what one neighbour saw, it was possible it was the same infamous white ute responsible for the theft.

"It's quite possible - I heard there was a white ute but everybody else just said it was a noisy ute," he said.

The family has reported the theft to police.

If you have any information, email Chris on hylandcd@hotmail.com.