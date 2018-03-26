Menu
Missing American family found dead in Mexico

The Sharpe family were found dead in their Mexican condo
by Amanda Woods

THE bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41, his wife, Amy Marie Sharp, 38, and their kids, Sterling Wayne Sharp, 12, and Adrianna Marie Sharp, 7, of Creston, were discovered in a condo within a tourist complex where they had been staying, local police told the Des Moines Register.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, authorities said. Their official causes of death will be released after an autopsy, which is being performed in Mexico.

Relative Ashli Peterson shared the news in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

"The Sharps have been located," she wrote. "They were found last night in their condo deceased. There was no foul play! At this time that is all the information we have."

"Please respect the family at this time as they go through the grieving process," she continued. "Thank you for all the posts, shares, and kind words."

Renee Hoyt, Amy Marie Sharp's sister, told the Creston News Advertiser that the family left Creston on March 13 and drove to St. Louis, where they stayed the night before boarding a non-stop flight to Cancun the following day. The next day, the family had planned to rent a car and drive to Tulum, Mexico, where they were renting a condo, Hoyt said.

"On Wednesday at 7pm., Amy sent a text to our mom that said, 'We made it to our condo,'" Hoyt said. "That is the last communication she made. We got told last night Kevin [Wayne Sharp] sent a text to Travis Anderson around 5pm. Thursday and Travis responded around 11:30 and has not heard anything back."

A posting on the State Department's website updated last week urges "increased caution" for Americans travelling to Mexico.

Regarding the Quintana Roo state, where Tulum is located, the department said, "the state experienced an increase in homicide rates compared to the same period in 2016."

"While most of these homicides appeared to be targeted, criminal organisation assassinations, turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens."

Topics:  america death family mexico missing

News Corp Australia

