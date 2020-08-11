MISSING: Family’s $3000 reward for safe return of loved dogs

Patch and Serena, who went missing from their Withcott home on Christmas Eve morning. (Photos: Supplied)

CESCA McGuire has spent the past eight months searching for her two rescue dogs that vanished without a trace on Christmas Eve.

Patch and Serena, both staffy-cross dogs, were last seen at the McGuire's Withcott property early on December 24.

Mrs McGuire was told by a neighbour a dog matching one of her dog's descriptions had been seen dragged across the road by someone, but she wasn't confident it was Patch or Serena.

Paul and Cesca McGuire with their dogs Serena and Patch, who went missing on Christmas Eve.



"Unfortunately, they've just vanished into thin air," Mrs McGuire said.

Along with her husband, the McGuires initially put up a $1000 reward for their beloved dogs' return.

The reward has since escalated to $3000.

But eight months on, there's still no sign of Patch and Serena.

"We hope they're alive, but with dog fighting rings in the Toowoomba area, it does fill you with a bit of dread," Mrs McGuire said.

The couple adopted Serena from K9 Off the Chain and have owned her for about two years.

She's tan in colour, with white pages on her chest and paws.

Serena, the missing dog belonging to Cesca and Paul McGuire of Withcott.

Patch, a black dog with white patches, came to the family as a foster dog, but a year ago became a full-fledged member of the family.

Mrs McGuire said Patch could be a "pain in the bum", but they loved him dearly.

"There's always that little bit of hope that they are with somebody - but you just don't know unfortunately," Mrs McGuire said.

"That's one of the worst things - not knowing."

Both dogs' pictures have been plastered on posters and social media.

Mrs McGuire said after her dogs went missing, she heard of a few other cases in the Toowoomba and Cambooya areas that were similar.

If you have seen Patch and Serena, or have any information that can help the McGuires get their dogs back, please contact Paul McGuire at paulmcguire1980@hotmail.com or 0412 277 570