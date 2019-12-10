APPEAL: Concerns for man missing more than a month

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Ian Page, 57, who was reported missing from Proserpine.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 57-year-old man reported missing from Proserpine a month ago.

Ian Page was last seen at Marathon St on Monday, November 9, and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as this is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian, about 171cm tall, proportionate build, brown eyes and grey balding hair.

Anyone with information about the man's location is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.