Police are seeking public assistance to help find a 14-year-old girl missing from Maroochydore. Photo: Contributed
News

Missing girl, 14, not seen since last week

25th Sep 2019 6:04 AM | Updated: 6:13 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help find a 14-year-old girl missing from Maroochydore.

The girl was last seen at a Ridge Rd address on Friday, September 20 about 5pm.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

The girl is described as Pacific Islander in appearance, with a proportionate build, 150cm tall, with brown hair.

The girl was last seen on Friday, September 20. Photo: Contributed
She was last seen wearing a school uniform.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901839804

The Sunshine Coast Daily

