Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
News

Have you seen missing woman Carmel Mann?

5th Apr 2021 10:11 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Douglas area last week.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.
Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at 1pm on April 1.

She has not made any contact with family or friends since.

Police have grave concerns for Carmel's welfare due to a medical condition.

Carmel is described as approximately 150cm, dark complexion, with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes. Police urge Carmel or anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact police.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Missing: Have you seen Carmel?

carmel mann missing woman police

