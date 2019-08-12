MISSING: Have you seen Reese Daniel?

MISSING: Reese Daniel, 23 was last seen in Proserpine on August 11 about 12.30am

MISSING: Reese Daniel, 23 was last seen in Proserpine on August 11 about 12.30am Contributed

REESE Daniel is missing from Proserpine.

The 23-year-old was last seen in Hansen Drive about 12.30am on Sunday August 11.

Police said his family held concerns for his welfare, due to a medical condition.

Mr Daniel is an aboriginal man about 180cm tall, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mr Daniel's whereabouts to come contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901552457