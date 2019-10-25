Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.
Breaking

MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

Morning Bulletin Reporters
25th Oct 2019 5:55 AM

POLICE hold concerns for an 11-year-old girl, reported missing from Rockhampton on Friday morning.

The Kawana girl was least seen at an address in Farm St about 3.30pm on Thursday October 24.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as caucasian, 150cm tall, slim build, light brown hair and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Police are urging anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible.

breakingnews kawana missingperson queensland police tmbbreakingnews tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News The Morrison Government is becoming increasingly outnumbered on reforms to secure the public’s right to information.

    Mackay and the Whitsundays caught up in faulty strategy

    premium_icon Mackay and the Whitsundays caught up in faulty strategy

    News New report reveals alarming information about the Great Barrier Marine Park’s...

    Farmer turning aquatic weed into compost

    premium_icon Farmer turning aquatic weed into compost

    Environment Report launched focusing on actions taken to help waterways.

    Journalists entitled to ‘get on with their job’

    premium_icon Journalists entitled to ‘get on with their job’

    Politics Northern Australia Senator responds to Australia’s Right to Know coalition campaign...