Menu
Login
Phillip Ford, 37, was last seen at an address on Triton Close in September and has not been seen since, however Phillip has until recently been in phone contact with family since this time.
Phillip Ford, 37, was last seen at an address on Triton Close in September and has not been seen since, however Phillip has until recently been in phone contact with family since this time. Queensland Police Service
Breaking

MISSING: Have you seen this man or his Gold Hilux?

2nd Dec 2018 2:59 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from Zilzie.

Phillip Ford, 37, was last seen at an address on Triton Close in September and has not been seen since, however Phillip has until recently been in phone contact with family since this time.

Police and family hold concerns for Phillip's welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian, 175cm tall with short blonde hair and a slim build.

He is believed to be living and travelling in his Gold Toyota Hilux Dual Cab bearing Queensland registration 214 TVE.

Phillip, or anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police (details below).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802236326

editors picks missing person queensland police service zilzie
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    More than three times legal limit

    More than three times legal limit

    News $1000 fine for driver who blew more than three times the legal limit

    Fireworks, air rifle and knives seized

    Fireworks, air rifle and knives seized

    News Air rifle, fireworks and knives found at Preston

    Replica handgun taken to house

    Replica handgun taken to house

    News Man given probation for breaching domestic violence order.

    Assistance needed for Bloomsbury

    Assistance needed for Bloomsbury

    News Call for people to assist in Bloomsbury.

    Local Partners