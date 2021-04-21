Menu
Lizzy Sarbell said she just wants to to know her boyfriend Daniel Brick is safe. Picture: Lizzy Sarbell's Facebook
Missing Mackay man’s girlfriend pleads for his safe return

Lillian Watkins
21st Apr 2021 1:30 PM

UPDATE 3.30PM: The girlfriend of the 36-year-old missing Mackay man has pleaded for his safe return.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Daniel Brick who was reported missing on Saturday April 17.

Mr Brick was last seen at the Andergrove Tavern late Saturday morning, just hours before the report was made with police.

Mr Brick’s girlfriend Lizzy Sarbell said she became worried after he stopped replying to her messages.

Ms Sarbell described the behaviour as out of character for him.

“He’s been so stressed and anxious lately,” she said.

She said Mr Brick had been “jumped” back in December in Beaconsfield resulting in substantial injuries.

“He’s been having memory issues since,” she said.

Ms Sarbell said Mr Brick had previously been a driver and trainer and assessor at Hail Creek mine.

“I just want to know that Dan is safe and healthy,” Ms Sarbell said.

“He’s not a party boy or anything like that, he’s a good man, a really good man.”

Police are urging anyone with information around Mr Brick‘s disappearance or whereabouts to come forward.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1300 333 000.

Daniel Brick was reported missing to police on April 17. Picture: Lizzy Sarbell Facebook
INITIAL 2PM: Police are investigating the disappearance of a Mackay man last seen at the Andergrove Tavern late Saturday morning.

Daniel Brick was reported missing on April 17, just hours after the last confirmed sighting of the Mackay man that day.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Brick’s girlfriend Lizzy Sarbell said he was at the Andergrove Tavern for lunch.

Police confirmed a missing person’s report was filed Saturday afternoon.

The spokesman said police were in the process of investigating different factors that may be involved in Mr Brick’s disappearance.

Police are urging anyone with information around Mr Bricks disappearance or whereabouts to come forward.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1300 333 000.

