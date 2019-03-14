Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING MUM: Woman last seen leaving Harristown

14th Mar 2019 1:51 PM

POLICE concerned about the welfare of a Toowoomba woman who had intended to travel to Dalby but failed to arrive have appealed for help to find her.

Jill Bath, 59, was last seen about 11am yesterday at Coxley St in Harristown, intending to drive to Dalby to visit her daughter.

She was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla, with Queensland registration 058WJY.

She has not been seen since, police said.

Family members and police are concerned for Ms Bath's safety as she has not returned to her home address or contacted family or friends.

She is described as Caucasian, about 152cm tall with a slight build, grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue pattern pants with a sky blue short sleeve top.

Anyone who has seen Ms Bath or her vehicle, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

dalby editors picks missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council bid for extra cash injection at popular tourist spot

    premium_icon Council bid for extra cash injection at popular tourist spot

    Council News Council vying for more funding to bring tourism viewing spot hit by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie back to life.

    Valuable local journalism costs less than a coffee

    Valuable local journalism costs less than a coffee

    News Dedicated reporters serving the news needs of the Whitsundays.

    Shock conclusion from Cid Harbour shark research team

    premium_icon Shock conclusion from Cid Harbour shark research team

    News Research group release findings after spate of shark attacks

    • 14th Mar 2019 1:21 PM
    Unusual drug found in car

    premium_icon Unusual drug found in car

    Crime Police search reveals unexpected drug