Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl was reported missing from Karalee early Saturday morning.
A teenage girl was reported missing from Karalee early Saturday morning. Contributed
News

MISSING PERSON: 16-year-old missing from quiet suburb

Navarone Farrell
by
29th Sep 2019 12:34 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing in the Ipswich area since early Saturday morning.

The girl (pictured) was last seen leaving an address on Essex Street, Karalee around 3am however has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character. The girl is described as Caucasian, around 165cm tall with a slim build, fair complexion, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a grey cotton hooded jumper with grey tracksuit pants. Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to come forward.

missing person
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Business as usual' as Costigan's party hits milestone

    premium_icon 'Business as usual' as Costigan's party hits milestone

    Politics ‘It’s not everyday someone wakes up and over their cornflakes decides to start a new political party’

    Is this the Whitsundays best hardware store?

    premium_icon Is this the Whitsundays best hardware store?

    News Back to back wins have sealed success for this local hardware.

    ‘Living in fear’: Qld to have its say on radical activists

    premium_icon ‘Living in fear’: Qld to have its say on radical activists

    Politics ‘We have businesses needing to spend over $70,000 to try and protect themselves...

    World Championships a buzz for local ironman

    premium_icon World Championships a buzz for local ironman

    Athletics 'I was gobsmacked. You don't experience that elsewhere.'