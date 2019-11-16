Missing swimmer’s body found after frantic search

The body of a swimmer spotted frantically waving for help off Woody Point has tragically been found about 1km from where he went missing 24 hours earlier.

Water Police who had joined the frantic search for the man - believed to be a 34-year-old reported missing from Woody Point on Thursday - made the grim discovery at 5.20pm Friday.

The man's body was found in water about 1km south of Woody Point in Moreton Bay.

The desperate search unfolded from 6.30pm on Thursday after a woman, looking through binoculars, spotted a man in distress about 500m offshore at Woody Point.

The man was spotted desperately waving for help.

A second woman who was fishing off Woody Point Jetty reported seeing a man swimming in the same area a couple of hours earlier.

During the search, Moreton South Police Patrol Inspector Craig White said they feared the swimmer was a 34-year-old man reported missing from Woody Point.

He was last seen leaving his Georgina Street address at 5pm Thursday and information indicated he had visited the Woody Point Jetty.

Police resources including POLAIR, water police and general duties officers were involved in the search for the man.

He was described as of slim build, with brown hair, caucasian and last seen wearing blue jeans, shoes and no shirt.

Tragically, police this morning confirmed the body was indeed the missing man.

Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.