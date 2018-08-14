MISSING TEEN: Appeal to find girl last seen in Toowoomba

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl reported missing from South Toowoomba.

The girl (pictured below) was last seen at an address on Talbot St on Sunday and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for the girl's welfare due to her age.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance with shoulder-length light-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact police.