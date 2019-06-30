Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The girl, 14, was last seen about 10pm on Nigel St in North Toowoomba.
The girl, 14, was last seen about 10pm on Nigel St in North Toowoomba. QPS
News

Missing Toowoomba girl, 14, urged to contact police

Tara Miko
by
30th Jun 2019 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM

A TOOWOOMBA teenager reported missing more than two weeks ago is being urged to make contact with authorities.

The girl, 14, was last seen about 10pm on June 15 in Nigel St, North Toowoomba.

Police last week made the first public appeal to locate the girl, believing she may have been in the Toowoomba, Ipswich or Bellbird Park areas.

A police spokesman said several sightings had been reported since the appeal but the girl is yet to make contact in person.

She is believed to be in the Toowoomba area.

Police are urging the teenager to contact them in person, or for anyone with information about her whereabouts, to report it.

The girl is described as Caucasian, about 160cm tall with a slim build, long red hair and green eyes.

Phone Policelink on 131 444.

missing girl missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Middlemount Coal defends emergency response to mine fatality

    premium_icon Middlemount Coal defends emergency response to mine fatality

    News The company has also confirmed support is in place as workers come to terms with the loss of a colleague.

    Get creative for Great Barrier Reef Festival events

    Get creative for Great Barrier Reef Festival events

    News Are you keen to enter? Here's the details.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Why our teachers are prepared to strike

    premium_icon Why our teachers are prepared to strike

    News Longer hours and complexity of roles are driving negotiations