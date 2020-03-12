Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
Offbeat

Missing wedding ring found at national park

11th Mar 2020 6:20 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 2:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you been to Litchfield National Park, had a wonderful time in the water only to discover on the drive home that you lost your wedding ring?

Well, there's a chance NT Parks and Wildlife have found it.

A men's wedding ring was discovered in the water between Buley Rockhole and Florence Falls a couple of weeks ago. It's got an engraving on the inside.

Now, the NT Parks and Wildlife team is looking for its owner.

If you're missing a silver, man's wedding ring, get in touch with NT Parks and Wildlife through their Facebook page and let them know what the engraving is and they'll let you know if it's yours.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks litchfield national park lost and found lost jewellery national parks nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain to ease but warning in place for winds

        premium_icon Rain to ease but warning in place for winds

        News The region has been lashed by rain but that is predicted to ease today. However, the severe weather warning for damaging winds is still in place.

        • 12th Mar 2020 12:54 PM
        Elite athlete awarded prestigious scholarship

        premium_icon Elite athlete awarded prestigious scholarship

        News A Bowen girl has been awarded a scholarship to a prestigious Queensland University.

        Cane farmers slam DES over reef regulations

        premium_icon Cane farmers slam DES over reef regulations

        News Fight erupts over State Government reef regulations

        WATCH: Cash splash for Whitsundays ahead of tourism forum

        premium_icon WATCH: Cash splash for Whitsundays ahead of tourism forum

        Environment Roundtable to cover international tourism concerns and more.