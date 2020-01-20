Menu
A 78-year-old woman who went missing near Blackall on Wednesday has been found deceased.
Missing woman found dead in bushland

Ellen Ransley
19th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
MURIEL Macdonald, the 78-year-old who went missing near Blackall late last week, has been found deceased. 

Queensland Police Services confirmed they had found the woman deceased in bushland, and that a report would be prepared for the coroner. 

Police thanked local residents and everyone who had assisted in the search for the 78-year-old. 

Mrs MacDonald was last sen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property, spanning more than 3,200 hectares on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police and family held initial concerns for her wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition. 

The search for Mrs MacDonald involved more than 20 people, including State Emergency Services volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents. 

