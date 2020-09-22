Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.
MISSING: Young girl disappears after leaving school

kaitlyn smith
22nd Sep 2020 4:14 PM | Updated: 4:43 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police are attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl believed to be missing.

It is understood the teen was last sighted in the Rockhampton area last Friday, September 18.

However, the last confirmed sighting was at a local high school earlier that same day.

Both police and family now hold concern for her safety and wellbeing due to her young age.

Police also confirmed the young girl has not made any contact with family since her disappearance.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.

The girl is described as caucasian in appearance and approximately 156cms tall with a proportionate build.

She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she was last seen wearing a blue and white Hawaiian shirt, pink platform shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Rockhampton police are now appealing for public assistance to help locate the girl.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Crimestoppers om 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

