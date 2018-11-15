Misunderstanding leads to local boxer's maiden fight

FIGHTING FIT: Jeremy Graham will step into the ring for the first time at Rumble at the Reef on November 24.

BOXING: When Airlie Beach man Jeremy Graham signed up for a ten-week boxing challenge, he had no idea he'd be stepping into the ring for his maiden fight at the end.

Graham, 55, was encouraged to do the boxing program at Whitsunday Martial Arts (WMA) by his wife Nicole Graham, who had experienced positive results herself.

Having lost their house during Tropical Cyclone Debbie last year, the couple has been living in a caravan, aka "a claustrophobic, pain in the backside”, until their new house is built, Graham said.

They were looking for a positive outlet outside of work and found it in a pair of boxing gloves and in the encouraging team of recreational athletes wearing them.

Graham had been involved in the program for about five weeks when the coaches called "all fighters” upstairs - oblivious, he didn't budge.

It was only then Graham realised the ten-week program culminated in a fight night, set to take place at Rumble at the Reef on November 24.

After some thought, (and friendly banter), Graham decided to give it a go.

"I didn't realise it was a fight challenge. At the beginning I thought 'what am I doing? What am I thinking?'. But as you progress, you come out feeling that it wasn't so bad,” he said.

"At the end, it's not the be all and end all. It's just two guys of similar age, similar fitness and similar weight having a box and using the skills you learned at the gym.

"When you do a challenge of ten weeks, it's a long time. It's easy to drop off. But because you have the fight at the end of it, you have the momentum to keep going.”

Graham isn't a stranger to strenuous training.

He spent seventeen years in the Royal Navy in a logistics role and was part of the Field Gun Crew in 1986.

The military tournament involved teams of 18 sailors from various Royal Navy commands who competed to transport a field gun, and its equipment, through an assault course in the shortest time.

Graham was part of the Fleet Air Arm team during his early twenties.

"It was a very physically demanding, competitive, course. We trained three times a day for 6-8 months for it. I've physically pushed myself as hard as I could go, I just hadn't done it recently,” he said.

"If I'm doing the last few press-ups, and I need to do more, I know I've done a lot more when I was younger. So if I could do it then, there's no reason I can't do it now.

"I'm used to training hard, but having other people training hard around you forces you to turn up.”

Although military training was undoubtedly harder, Graham said training for his maiden, amateur fight hasn't gone without its challenges.

He had to make dramatic changes to his diet and found recovery periods took longer than they used to.

"I came in at about 97kg and dropped 10kg in the first six weeks. I've cut out dairy, all bread and sugar. Dairy was the hardest because I like a bit of cheese,” Graham said.

"As you get older, it takes longer to recover and when you're feeling a bit sore, your morale might be a bit low and it's easy to grab a piece of chocolate or something.

"But I've changed my outlook on diet. After the first week I really got into it. My taste buds got used to a dramatic change and my calorie intake is still quite high.”

In the final lead-up to the bout, Graham averaged six training sessions per week.

He will go head to head with a Townsville executive for three rounds of three minutes each.

But less than two weeks ahead of his boxing debut, Graham said he's feeling healthy nerves.

"You get a little bit nervous, but if you're not nervous going into something, there's something wrong,” he said.

"I'm a little bit apprehensive. You don't know whether you're going to get knocked out or whatever.

"But you play-box in your head a lot, picturing someone punching you and you stepping out of the way, what you would do in that situation and so on.”

Graham credited WMA for getting him to where he is now.

"The whole gym is very friendly. Everyone in the gym really encourages each other,” he said.

"Even when you're sparring, they help you if they notice you're a bit weaker at something. They don't just beat you up.”

Coach Dan Zealand said it was obvious that Graham had come from an athletic background.

"Jeremy very rarely misses a session and he goes all out. He's an easy person to train,” he said.

"We're making a point of putting him through everything possible to prepare him so it's not foreign for him.

"Jeremy is absolutely a good chance of winning. But I'm more excited see him experience something that 1 per cent of people experience than to see his hand get raised.”

Rumble at the Reef will be held at the Reef Gateway Hotel from 5pm, November 24.

