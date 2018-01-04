Mitchell over Nicol

SHOT: Theunis Venter, who played in the weekend's stableford, teeing off at Proserpine Golf Club last year.

SHOT: Theunis Venter, who played in the weekend's stableford, teeing off at Proserpine Golf Club last year. Jacob Wilson

GOLF: The hot weather and the holiday period have taken their toll on the number of golfers playing on the Proserpine Golf Course lately, but the drying conditions giving plenty of run on the green has been reflected in the scores.

Last Thursday 39 men played a single stableford which resulted in Steve Mitchell running out winner with 43 points from Paul Nicol on 41.

Perri Simpson, Geoff Harrison, Kevin Duffy and Lew Tuck led the run down, all on 40.

These were followed by Albert Pini, Peter Lewis and Bill Jesser, 39, Rob Webb, Cameron Powell and Brendon Meharry, 38 and Merv Hinton and John McQuart 37.

The pin shots went to Brian Smith on two, Matt Muller five, John Grosskreutz 13, and Michael Ward on 16.

The nine-hole competition was won by Steve Mitchell with 22, from Albert Pini and Merv Hinton 21.

Saturday's Ladies Stableford was won by Pauline Redpath with 38 points.

Runner up was Tiina Randmae who edged out Vicki Tuck, both with 37. Last in the rundown was Kath Borer on 35.

Lyn Muller took nearest the pin.

Thirty men played in their stableford and even an eagle, two on hole 17 by Nic Langevad couldn't stop Michael Walton from winning with a great 45 points.

Lewis Tuck was runner up with 43 followed by Nic on 42.

Others in the run down were Theo Shephard and Wayne Fitzgerald, 40, Col Gillam and Theunis Venter 38, Gary Scotford, John Roser and Jason Bartz, 37, and Levi Holmes and Michael Newman 36.

The spin shots went to Garry Scotford on hole two, Bill Jesser on five and 13, and Lew Tuck on 16.