Mitchell set for big 2019

BOWEN athletics ace Elliarna Mitchell wrapped up 2018 on a positive note by posting two top-10 finishes at the Australian All-Schools Track and Field Championships in Cairns.

Flood drenched tracks caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen made for tough conditions for the teenage prodigy.

So too was the fact she was racing in an older age group against girls nearly two years her senior.

The 16 year-old said she was happy with her performance.

"I knew I was racing against older girls so I was hoping to make the final. Then, when I made the final, I just wanted to give it everything and try for a PB,” she said.

Mitchell finished fifth in the 400m and sixth in the 800m events.

The occasion represented her fifth appearance on the national stage.

Although falling just short of a PB, Mitchell said running against older rivals was good experience.

"It was good running with older girls because as you get older everyone runs together anyway,” she said.

"So it's good to be able to run against them now.”

The performance capped off another remarkable year for the Bowen State High School product.

Earlier in the year Mitchell set fire to the North Queensland Schools track trials by winning four gold medals and breaking four long standing records.

She followed up that performance with two silvers at the state championships which qualified her for nationals.

Mitchell now has her sights on trips to Brisbane and Sydney for the Queensland and the Australian Club Athletic Championships in March.

"I would like to thank the Grand View Hotel, Adani and Brooks for their sponsorship and ongoing support for helping me compete,” she said.