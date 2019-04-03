Mitchell set for nationals

Bowen athletics ace Elliarna Mitchell will compete at this week's Australian Championships in Sydney.

BOWEN athletics ace Elliarna Mitchell is poised to go head-to-head with the county's top talent at the 2019 Australian Athletics Championships.

Mitchell touched down in Sydney on Tuesday ahead of the week-long event being staged at Sydney Olympic Park.

The 17-year-old will hope to improve on the 800 and 400 metre events in which she finished third and fifth at her maiden appearance last year.

"I'm excited to be here," she said.

"My first goal is to make the final in the 400m and 800m, and I'm looking forward to catching up with my Queensland teammates."

Mitchell will enter the 400 metre heat with a preliminary time of 55.89 seconds and a repeat performance would place her among the top qualifiers.

Mitchell's preliminary time of 2 minutes and 11 seconds in the 800 metre event has her ranked pre-championships in the middle of the pack.

Her appearance follows an impressive showing at the Queensland Championships in Brisbane last month where she snagged a silver in the 400m and a bronze in the 800m.

Mitchell will be one of 3500 other athletes to take part in the event which runs from March 31-April 7.

Bringing together athletes from across the nation, the 2019 Australian Track & Field Championships will be the largest annual athletics event in Australia this year.

Mitchell will take her mark in the 400m heats on Thursday at 6.10pm and again in the 800m on Saturday at 4.05pm.

Both events will be streamed live via the Athletics Australia website.

To stream the events visit http://athletics.com.au/Compete/Events/ArtMID/7307/ArticleID/2059336/2019-Australian-Athletics-Championships.