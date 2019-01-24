Mobile medical clinic on the way for Proserpine

A HOSPITAL on wheels will be rolling into Proserpine thanks to $12 million in funding to the Heart of Australia mobile medical service.

Health Minister Greg Hunt and Member for Dawson George Christensen made the joint announcement on Tuesday, with the funding being provided over three years from July 1, 2019 to significantly increase the reach and scope of the vital services that Heart of Australia provides.

The financial boost will allow Heart of Australia to include a third mobile specialist clinic to their fleet which will service Northern Queensland and the Cape, including the Proserpine, Bowen and Ayr communities.

This will bring the total number of communities serviced by Heart of Australia across Queensland from 16 to 25.

Mr Christensen said people living in regional, rural and remote Queensland would be able to step on board the mobile clinics to receive appropriate and timely care.

"This is a great win for the Proserpine community, and I have been advocating for greater access to specialised health services in our area,” Mr Christensen said.

"The Heart of Australia mobile cardiology service has had a significant impact on reducing the severity and incidence of cardiovascular disease since 2014.

"Remote and very remote areas of Australia have heart disease hospitalisation and death rates 30 per cent higher than in major cities.”

The service supports investigation, diagnosis and consultation facilities, host telemedicine consultations, teleconferencing in addition to creating more jobs.

Minister for Health, Greg Hunt said the announcement was about saving and protecting lives.

"The Liberal National Government recognises that Australians living in rural and remote locations often don't have access to the health services and professional care found in our major cities,” Mr Hunt said.

"The mobile specialist clinics aim to deliver around 930 clinic days a year, see up to 18,000 patients and will give 24 specialist education sessions a year.

"When the three mobile specialist clinics are operating, they will service 25 communities each month across Queensland.”