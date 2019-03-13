Model reveals heart-warming reason behind pageant charity

BELLE OF THE BALL: Isabelle Kratz will represent Queensland and the Whitsundays at Miss Diamond Australia 2019 in April.

BELLE OF THE BALL: Isabelle Kratz will represent Queensland and the Whitsundays at Miss Diamond Australia 2019 in April. Summer Rain Photography

WHITSUNDAY model Isabelle Kratz will represent Queensland at the Miss Diamond Australia Grand Final in Brisbane next month.

Affectionately known as Belle, the Cannon Valley 12-year-old said winning the pageant would "mean a lot” to her, but the heart-warming reason goes beyond claiming the crown.

Belle chose the Scarlett May Foundation, which aims to support families with critically ill children, as her pageant charity.

The foundation was formed in 2014 after her cousin, Scarlett May Lamberth passed away from Gaucher's Disease Type 2, a rare genetic disorder causing severe brain stem abnormalities.

It provides meal services to the families of critically ill children in Brisbane hospitals, counselling services and keepsakes and mementos of children who have passed away for their grieving family.

Belle has spent time in Brisbane cooking meals for the foundation and raising awareness of the disease.

"It would mean quite a lot to win for my foundation,” she said.

Belle began modelling aged seven and has held a passion for it since.

She has only competed in one beauty pageant before, Miss Of Australia 2018, in which she won Miss Junior Rising Star and the Best in Video Challenge.

"I've always wanted to do modelling. It gives me more confidence and teaches me about etiquette and helping out in the community,” Belle said.

"I was super excited (to be a state finalist for Miss Diamond Australia 2019) and I'm really excited to meet everyone. I'm a little bit nervous, but my excitement overpowers my nervousness.

"I would love to represent the Whitsundays, win for my foundation, make an impact and say: You can do anything.”

In her spare time, the up-and-coming beauty queen helps teach younger children dancing, an industry she has been involved in since she was three years old.

She said she hoped to be seen as a role model, which her mother Jasmine Kratz said had always been extremely important to her.

"Everything she does is from the heart. It's all about how she can help other people and be a role model to other young girls,” Ms Kratz said.

Belle will hold some fundraising events in the lead-up to the pageant with dates and times to be advised.

The grand final will be held at the Emporium Hotel in Southbank, Brisbane on April 13.