Controversial bikini trend hits NY

IT'S Day Five of New York Fashion Week and there's one catwalk show that's got everyone talking.

Experimental Miami designer Black Tape Project has made its NYFW debut by sending models down the runway in outfits made entirely out of duct tape.

Yes, you read that correctly.

What was once just an everyday household item is now one of SS19's hottest fashion trends as models showcased the bold new looks.

From duct tape patterns embellished with studs to a racy green metallic one-piece, this is one bonkers trend we'll never be able to wrap our heads around.

This studded style is a sure-fire way to make a fashion statement. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty.

And we can only imagine what a pain they must be to remove. Literally.

Upping the fashion stakes from the show where models were sent down the catwalk in oversized dollar bills (some of which were see-through, mind you), styles varied from an aqua blue bikini set to a barely there duct tape thong.

You know, all in the name of fashion...

Ouch. We can only image how difficult these ‘outfits’ must be to remove. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty

After all, the controversial fashion brand first rocked the fashion world earlier this summer when it showcased its distinctive designs at Miami Swim Week.

But if you ask us, this is one fashion faux pas best left to the professionals. Although we would like to know where they got that glittery green duct tape...

But Black Tape Project wasn't the only show pushing boundaries on Day Five of NYFW.

We’re not sure how we feel about glittery duct tape skirts... not to mention the silver stripe headpiece. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

In true Fashion Week style, Los Angeles brand Rodarte had its A-list front row whip out the brollies as the models braved the rain.

Famous for their sheer delicate designs, this experimental show didn't let a bit of rain stand in its way.

With pink and red tulle dresses and standout headpieces, SS19 is looking like a bright and bold affair for the brand.

Pink roses + red lips = SS19s expert beauty vibes. Picture: AP Photo/Diane Bondareff

TRENDS

Before you strike off Black Tape Project as a total fashion anomaly, it actually looks like they might be one to something.

We’d hazard a guess and say this is the boldest NYFW debut of all time. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Okay so while it doesn't look like we're actually going to be modelling barely there tape outfits any time soon, see-through blouses are going to be all the rage next season.

American designer LaQuan paid homage to the '90s with an array of super-sheer lace bodies for its SS19 show.

Although this throwback style may not be anything new on its own, pairing the lacy lingerie with a pair of low-rise denim jeans gave the look that edgy, 21st century touch.

Meanwhile, Rodarte's statement headpieces are already being heralded a total trendsetter for next season as models were sent down the runway with beautiful big rose buds in their hair.

Provided we can get our hands on some convincing fake flowers, this is a look we'll be living for next festival season.

Looking very feminine and floral. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Paired with jeans and a T-shirt, this could make a casual weekend look. Right? Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty

Duct tape outfits are back in a BIG way for SS19. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images.