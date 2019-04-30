Moderator asks where were Labor and the Greens?

ANALYSIS:

IT was Hollywood film director Woody Allen who once said 80 per cent of success in life was about showing up.

If only the Labor Party and Greens candidates in the Federal seat of Dawson had applied that pearl of wisdom to yesterday's Courier Mail/Daily Mercury candidates' forum in Mackay.

Labor's Belinda Hassan needs a swing of 3.4 per cent to unseat Dawson Nationals MP George Christensen. She told the Daily Mercury she had a prior engagement.

Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg found time to join Bob Brown's anti-Adani convoy on Saturday but she too had a prior commitment and could not attend the forum.

We saw the same thing happen in Dickson on Sunday night when Sky News' Paul Murray conducted one of his Pub Test shows with candidates thrashing out the major issues. Labor's Ali France was a no show.

Call me old-fashioned but politics is a tough game, as brutal as it gets. If you are representing a major political party and would like to secure the privileged position as a Member of the House of Representatives, taking on all comers is a prerequisite.

Facing tough questions is your job. Was I going to ask Belinda Hassan and Imogen Lindenberg about their stance on Adani? Of course. Was I going to ask them about Labor and the Greens' climate change policies, in particular renewables targets? Absolutely.

The reason these are relevant is because the good folk of Dawson deserve to know their thoughts on these issues because it will help people make a decision on who ultimately gets their vote. It's called democracy.

Not turning up is arrogant and, frankly, inexcusable. Because George Christensen showed up, I was able to ask him about his globe-trotting habits to the Philippines, a story that has dogged him over the past few months.

Mr Christensen has spent 294 days in the Philippines during his most recent term, although he hasn't been there since Scott Morrison was Prime Minister.

He's been dubbed the Member for Manila by Labor.

"It's muck-raking,” he told the forum.

"Press gallery stuff. I did a lot of good things while over there visiting my girlfriend's - she's now my fiancée - parents and I helped secure trade deals.

"Nobody has raised it with me in the local community. It's a Canberra bubble thing.”

Also at yesterday's forum was United Australia Party candidate Colin Thompson, Katter's Australian Party's Brendan Bunyan and independent Lachlan Queenan.

Crucially, the UAP and KAP have placed Mr Christensen in front of Labor and the Greens on their how-to-vote cards, which means preference flow from the conservative vote will help the incumbent Nationals MP.

Dawson stretches from the southern suburbs of Townsville to the southern suburbs of Mackay and is 400km from head to toe.

It straddles industries like mining, tourism, agriculture, cattle and cane farming. Small business, they all agreed, was the electorate's engine room.

Mr Thompson and Mr Bunyan both agreed "jobs for our kids'' was a constant refrain on the campaign trail and that's why the Adani protest movement was "so out of touch''.

"We are sick and tired of people telling us how to run our lives,'' said Mr Bunyan.

"It's our kids, it's our families that need jobs. These blows in have got no idea.''

Mr Thompson said Labor and the Greens' climate policy would send the country broke. and small business was "petrified'' at the prospect of a Labor Government.

"The only industry that would benefit from electric cars is tourism,'' he said.

"That's because people in electric cars would have to stop every two hours at a motel to charge it up again.

"Bill Shorten says you can charge an electric car in eight minutes. We can't even charge phones in eight minutes.''