Menu
Login
Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland play the Dunphys in Seven's US comedy series, Modern Family. Picture: Supplied/Seven.
Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland play the Dunphys in Seven's US comedy series, Modern Family. Picture: Supplied/Seven.
TV

Modern Family character death finally revealed

by Nick Bond
25th Oct 2018 2:15 PM

THE makers of long-running sitcom Modern Family have, for months now, been teasing that a "significant character" would be killed off during the show's 10th season.

All was revealed today as the episode aired in the United States - but after all that hype, the big reveal has left many fans disappointed.

And a warning: spoilers ahead.

The departing character is Delia 'DeDe' Pritchett, Jay Pritchett's ex-wife, the mother of Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett and the grandmother of Haley, Alex, Luke and Lily.

She's played by actress Shelley Long, and if you're a casual Modern Family viewer who doesn't remember her too well, that's because she's appeared in just seven of the show's 214 episodes to date.

Despite the show itself declaring her a "beloved" character on social media today, DeDe has been portrayed as aggressive, manipulative and inappropriate during her time on Modern Family, and is only really close with one other character on-screen: Her son, Mitch.

Shelley Long (centre) as DeDe.
Shelley Long (centre) as DeDe.

After months of hyping up the "significant death," many viewers were left asking just one question: Her?

 

 

 

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the series' co-creator, Christopher Lloyd said they are "handling some bigger life events" during this season, death included.

It is "certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it's not easy to do because that's a heavy subject," he explained, adding that "at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it".

"(The death) will be a moving event - and an event that has repercussions across several episodes," he said.

channel 7 modern family television

Top Stories

    Survivors, we are truly sorry

    Survivors, we are truly sorry

    News PRIME Minister Scott Morrison delivered the national apology to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse on Monday.

    • 25th Oct 2018 3:50 PM
    Red Cat collects the cream

    Red Cat collects the cream

    News Red Cat collects the cream

    • 25th Oct 2018 3:45 PM
    BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday joy

    BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday joy

    News BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday joy

    • 25th Oct 2018 3:09 PM
    A rescue worthy of royalty

    A rescue worthy of royalty

    News A rescue worthy of royalty

    • 25th Oct 2018 2:23 PM

    Local Partners