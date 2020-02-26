Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Moment man was viciously slashed in face

by Elise Williams
26th Feb 2020 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A VICIOUS assault in a bar north of Brisbane has left police searching for answers, as the man at the centre of the attack remains unidentified.

Police are investigating the violent attack, after a man used a piece of glass to strike a 23-year-old man in the face at a Gympie hotel on Sunday.

The terrifying strike to the face, which occurred in the venue's smoking area just after midnight on February 23, left the young victim unconscious. 

The unknown man has then punched the unconscious victim several times in the head, fracturing his cheekbone.

The moment a man used a piece of broken glass to slash his victim's face. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The moment a man used a piece of broken glass to slash his victim's face. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Police have described the violent offender, who has been captured on the venue's CCTV cameras, as caucasian in appearance, with short cropped brown hair and a solid build.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt, mustard coloured long pants and grey sneakers at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the footage is urged to contact Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP2000381234

More Stories

Show More
assault bashed crime editors picks pub fight slashed violent assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One half of quarantined cruise couple now home

        premium_icon One half of quarantined cruise couple now home

        News Glenn ‘Boris’ Dunn arrived home safely after a coronavirus scare, however Lynne is still in quarantine.

        • 26th Feb 2020 3:48 PM
        Arsonist burnt house down ‘for his family’

        premium_icon Arsonist burnt house down ‘for his family’

        Crime The man will now spend more than a year behind bars

        Markets, parking and tourism top of list for contender

        premium_icon Markets, parking and tourism top of list for contender

        News Another candidate for Division 1 has raised their hand with years of experience...

        Residents dismayed at doubling of carparking fees

        premium_icon Residents dismayed at doubling of carparking fees

        News Residents have expressed dismay at the doubling of carparking fees in the Airlie...