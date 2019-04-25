Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rising flood waters of the Mary River at the Kenilworth Camping on the River.
The rising flood waters of the Mary River at the Kenilworth Camping on the River. Austin Bellingham
Breaking

Moment 'raging' floodwaters forced campsite evacuation

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Apr 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAMATIC video footage of rapidly rising Mary River flood waters that threatened to inundate a Kenilworth Campgrounds has emerged on social media.

It led to the evacuation of 46 campers at the popular spot Kenilworth Camping on the River, who were unknowingly in a no-camping zone.

Sunshine Coast Council officers and police evacuated the campers away from the flood prone areas through a neighbouring paddock.

The owners of the campsite, Shane and Sharyn Paulger, were hit with a $5000 fine for allowing the visitors to camp illegally.

Chris Birch watched the campers settle in despite the river rising quickly.

"The fools went and camped across the river after they were told there was a chance of flooding," Mr Birch said on social media.

"The next morning we woke up after rain all night and the river was high and raging."

Gail Lockyer also experienced something similar at the same campgrounds six months ago.

"We thought we might have got flooded in. But we laughed it off. We went back the next day to collect our tent and everything. Just makes for good memories."

More Stories

evacuation flood water mary river sunshine coast video weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Prossy man in shock after home burns

    premium_icon Prossy man in shock after home burns

    News A Proserpine man is in shock after arriving to find his house destroyed by fire and smoke.

    Candidate signs under fire

    Candidate signs under fire

    News Dawson candidate signs vandalised.

    • 25th Apr 2019 9:11 AM
    Man fined after refusing to leave club

    premium_icon Man fined after refusing to leave club

    Crime Bowen man faces court after refusing to leave club.

    Special remembrance for Di

    premium_icon Special remembrance for Di

    News Local woman remembers time in Air Force fondly.