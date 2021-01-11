Moment rescued hiker reunites with husband

This is the moment a rescued hiker was reunited with her husband after spent the night lost in a Queensland national park.

The experienced female walker went missing at Coongarra Rock National Park in Biggenden, west of Maryborough in the North Burnett Region, while hiking with two relatives on Sunday. The woman, aged in her 60s, was found safe and well just before 11am Monday.

The moment the hiker is reunited with her husband. Picture: Hope Wilson/7 News Brisbane/Twitter

The rescued hiker was reunited with her husband at the camping ground they had been staying at just before 1pm Monday, with the couple immediately embracing and kissing each other.

The woman, clutching a wooden hiking stick and a plastic water bottle appeared rightly exhausted by the whole ordeal, with her being located nearly 24 hours after going missing.

Her husband said: "Thank goodness she's safe."

The hiker with her husband after spending the night in the national park. Picture: Hope Wilson/7 News Brisbane/Twitter

Released footage from the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has shown the moment SES volunteers found the missing hiker, spotting her in a large opening near a creek.

Two volunteers are pictured finding her before a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic was winched down to the scene.

"Luckily she was an experienced bushwalker, because it was really rugged terrain out there," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Pilot, Shaun Gillespie, said.

Earlier it had been reported that search efforts resumed on Monday for the woman who became separated from her two male relatives while the group was walking along a track in the National Park around 1.30pm on Sunday.

The two men then raised the alarm at a nearby caravan, triggering a police search of the immediate area.

However, police were unable to locate the woman on Sunday, who is reportedly an experienced walker.

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park resumed Monday morning, involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.